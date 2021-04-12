Bilawal tears up PDM's show-cause notice at PPP’s Central Executive Committee meeting

A week after the party was served the notice by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari tore apart the show-cause notice at the crucial meeting of PPP’s Central Executive Committee.

The PDM had served notices to PPP and the Awami National Party (ANP) for not attending the alliance meeting and violating its decision. The ANP has already withdrawn from PDM, saying that their party had been sidelined by PDM.

The PPP chairman literally tore apart the PDM notice after listening to the points of party leaders before sharing his thoughts on the subject, one of the participants of the CEC told DAWN.

The party leader said that opposition parties enjoy mutual respect and no one has the right to make any independent party accountable for its policies, ideology and strategy. Bilawal's move was reportedly met by applause by the participants.

The CEC will meet again today to finalise its decisions and will brief the media about the same.