ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,443
11424hr
Pakistan Cases
721,018
505024hr
Sindh
268,750
Punjab
248,438
Balochistan
20,241
Islamabad
65,700
KPK
98,301
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM to deliver opening statement at ECOSOC Forum

Recorder Report 12 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the opening statement at the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Forum on Financing for Development (FfD) today (Monday), Foreign Office said. The Forum will be held from 12-15 April 2021 under Pakistan’s Presidency of ECOSOC which will be participated by 10 Heads of State/Government and 50 Ministers from various countries. The 4-day FfD forum will be presided over by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Munir Akram.

The objective of the Forum is to mobilize adequate financial support to enable the developing countries to recover from the impact of the Covid pandemic and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the climate objectives. The Special high-level segment of the ECOSOC Forum is being held in response to a decision of the UN General Assembly.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been in the forefront of the international efforts to provide developing countries with the fiscal space and liquidity to respond to the current Covid induced economic recession.

It stated that the Prime Minister advanced the “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” for developing countries in April 2020 and, in January 2021, he proposed a 5-point financial action plan encompassing debt relief, creation and redistribution of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) by the IMF, larger concessional assistance, mobilization of climate finance, and end to illicit financial flows from the developing countries.

In his address, the Prime Minister will call on the international community to take bold and urgent decisions to respond to the challenges posed by the Covid crisis, achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, and climate solutions.

“There are high expectations from the FFD Forum. Ten Heads of State/Government and 50 Ministers will participate in the Special Segment, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan,” it added.

The Forum envisages six panel discussions revolving around the themes of resilient recovery, recurrent debt crises, pandemic response and recovery, liquidity for vulnerable countries, and a climate resistant future.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Dr Jehanzeb Khan, will also participate as a panellist.

An Investment Fair is being organized virtually on the sidelines of the FfD Forum. Four countries, including Pakistan, will present specific sustainable development projects at the Fair. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will introduce Pakistan’s investment opportunities and projects to the investors at the fair, it added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PM Foreign Office Imran Khan ECOSOC Economic and Social Council

PM to deliver opening statement at ECOSOC Forum

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Federal, provincial SOEs: AG unearths massive irregularities

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism

South Korean battery makers agree $1.8bn settlement

Covid-19 claims 114 more lives

Critically ill patients: Punjab witnesses alarming rise

Top vacant positions in PSEs: PM likely to take action against ministries

Independent capital market tribunals may be established

First Ramazan in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

Kyrgyz voters approve expanded powers for president

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.