ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,443
11424hr
Pakistan Cases
721,018
505024hr
Sindh
268,750
Punjab
248,438
Balochistan
20,241
Islamabad
65,700
KPK
98,301
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Lahore and Faisalabad: ‘Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ programme launched

Recorder Report 12 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Under “Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ programme Mobile Lunger programme has been launched in two cities of Punjab including Lahore and Faisalabad. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar formally inaugurated the programme by cutting the ribbon and sent the food trucks on four different routes of Lahore.

The Route-1 of Lahore is from Thokar Niaz Beg to Data Darbar which caters Multan Chongi Mandi Stop, Chowk Yateem Khana and Choburji. Similarly, Route-2 included Circular Road, Railway Station, Do Moria Pul, Badami Bagh Auto Parts Market, Masti Gate, General Bus Stand, Sabzi Mandi and Niazi Chowk. Route-3 will cover Ghari Shahoo, Co-op Stor, Shalamar, Darogay Wala, and Shadipura, whereas, Route-4 has areas including Lakshmi Chowk, Mayo Hospital Chowk, Shah Aalam Market, Dalgaraan Chowk and Dehli Gate. 10,000 lunch boxes will be distributed daily on these routes. Moreover, two trucks will distribute 10,000 lunch boxes daily at famous areas of Faisalabad.

The Chief Minister said that feeding others is a Sunnah as well as the tradition of Punjabis. He said that the Punjab government has initiated this programme in Punjab by following PM Imran Khan’s “Koee Bhooka Na Soy” Project. Four Trucks in Lahore and Two in Faisalabad will provide lunch and supper respectfully to the destitute especially the labours and passengers. The Chief Minister said that hygienic and quality “iftar” will also be offered to the people on these same routes during the holy month of Ramazan.

Usman Buzdar further stated that this service of “Meals on Wheels” will be started in other cities of Punjab as well. He said that in the second phase, mobile kitchen units will also be started where food will be cooked and distributed. Usman Buzdar congratulated the Sailani Welfare Trust and other concerned departments on the successful launch of “Koee Bhooka Na Soy” Programme.

He said that setting up Pannahgahs and almonries is the first concrete step towards establishing the state of Madinah. Participants witnessed the inaugural ceremony of the “ Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ programme in KPK and Faisalabad and listened to the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Minister Syed Yawar Bukhari, SACM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to the CM, Secretary Information, Secretary Social Welfare, Commissioner Lahore, Head of SMU Fazil Asif and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar chief minister Koi Bhooka Na Soye

Lahore and Faisalabad: ‘Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ programme launched

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Federal, provincial SOEs: AG unearths massive irregularities

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism

South Korean battery makers agree $1.8bn settlement

Covid-19 claims 114 more lives

Critically ill patients: Punjab witnesses alarming rise

Top vacant positions in PSEs: PM likely to take action against ministries

Independent capital market tribunals may be established

First Ramazan in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

Kyrgyz voters approve expanded powers for president

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.