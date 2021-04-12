Lahore and Faisalabad: ‘Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ programme launched

LAHORE: Under “Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ programme Mobile Lunger programme has been launched in two cities of Punjab including Lahore and Faisalabad. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar formally inaugurated the programme by cutting the ribbon and sent the food trucks on four different routes of Lahore.

The Route-1 of Lahore is from Thokar Niaz Beg to Data Darbar which caters Multan Chongi Mandi Stop, Chowk Yateem Khana and Choburji. Similarly, Route-2 included Circular Road, Railway Station, Do Moria Pul, Badami Bagh Auto Parts Market, Masti Gate, General Bus Stand, Sabzi Mandi and Niazi Chowk. Route-3 will cover Ghari Shahoo, Co-op Stor, Shalamar, Darogay Wala, and Shadipura, whereas, Route-4 has areas including Lakshmi Chowk, Mayo Hospital Chowk, Shah Aalam Market, Dalgaraan Chowk and Dehli Gate. 10,000 lunch boxes will be distributed daily on these routes. Moreover, two trucks will distribute 10,000 lunch boxes daily at famous areas of Faisalabad.

The Chief Minister said that feeding others is a Sunnah as well as the tradition of Punjabis. He said that the Punjab government has initiated this programme in Punjab by following PM Imran Khan’s “Koee Bhooka Na Soy” Project. Four Trucks in Lahore and Two in Faisalabad will provide lunch and supper respectfully to the destitute especially the labours and passengers. The Chief Minister said that hygienic and quality “iftar” will also be offered to the people on these same routes during the holy month of Ramazan.

Usman Buzdar further stated that this service of “Meals on Wheels” will be started in other cities of Punjab as well. He said that in the second phase, mobile kitchen units will also be started where food will be cooked and distributed. Usman Buzdar congratulated the Sailani Welfare Trust and other concerned departments on the successful launch of “Koee Bhooka Na Soy” Programme.

He said that setting up Pannahgahs and almonries is the first concrete step towards establishing the state of Madinah. Participants witnessed the inaugural ceremony of the “ Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ programme in KPK and Faisalabad and listened to the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Minister Syed Yawar Bukhari, SACM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to the CM, Secretary Information, Secretary Social Welfare, Commissioner Lahore, Head of SMU Fazil Asif and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021