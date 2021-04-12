Sindh reports 376 new cases of Covid-19

KARACHI: Sindh has recorded 376 new cases of Covid-19 and one more death overnight, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah told in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He added the death toll lifted to 4,530 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate.

The CM said 9,404 samples were tested which detected 376 cases that constituted 5.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 3,396,790 tests have been conducted against which 269,125 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.9 percent or 257,804 patients have recovered, including 154 overnight.

The CM said currently 6,791 patients were under treatment, of them 6,452 were in home isolation, 12 at isolation centers and 377 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 310 patients was stated to be critical, including 37 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 376 new cases, 99 are from Karachi.

While district-wise statistics are as follow: East Karachi 108, South Karachi 59, Hyderabad 59, Larkana and Malir 14 each, Sukkur and Central Karachi 13 each, West Karachi 12, Umarkot 11, Ghotki 9, Khairpur and Qam.ber, Shahdadkot 9 each, Badin, Jacobabad and Thatta 7 each, Jamshoro, Matiari and Tando Mohammad Khan 6 each, Mirpurkhas and NawabShah 5 each, Dadu & Shikarpur 4 each, Korangi, Kashmore, Naushero Feroze, Sujawal & Tando Allahyar 3 each new cases reported. The Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

