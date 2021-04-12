ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,443
11424hr
Pakistan Cases
721,018
505024hr
Sindh
268,750
Punjab
248,438
Balochistan
20,241
Islamabad
65,700
KPK
98,301
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NGO adopts govt dispensaries in Tharparkar

Recorder Report 12 Apr 2021

HYDERABAD: The Health, Education and Literacy Program (HELP), a non-government social welfare organization, has adopted government dispensaries in four villages of Chhachhro and Nagarparkar Talukas of Desert District Tharparkar to provide free mother and child health services to the people.

The dispensaries are located in Dhabo Sama and Sindhian Jo Wandhiyo villages of Nagarparkar and Chhachhi Juneja and Gul Muhammad Rind villages of Chhachhro.

With the support of district health authorities and certain donors, the HELP has renovated the dispensaries, appointed community midwives and other staff and started providing round the clock facilities to the villagers.

The HELP officials told that after making the dispensaries functional, some 126 normal deliveries were carried out and 590 pregnant women were examined and post-delivery checkup of 181 women was conducted. Moreover, 205 women were provided with family planning facilities, 40 awareness sessions were held in different villages and newly born babies were vaccinated.

Dr. Harji Lal Bheel, Project Manager of HELP, told that under the project of ‘Health and Nutrition Response for Drought Affected Population of Tharparkar’ food was also distributed among the pregnant and other women at the dispensaries.

He further told that 267 Lady Health Workers and Lady Health Supervisors have been imparted training about the nutrition needs of girls of ten to nineteen years of age. Similarly, 300 midwives of Chhachhro Taluka have been trained in safe delivery methods.

Dr. Harji said that through 138 Lady Health Workers, 2231 pregnant women were provided with safe delivery kits while in 82 villages of Chhachhro food supplements were distributed among 1231 pregnant women and 1233 young girls.

He further told that solar system has been installed at all the four dispensaries so that the health services could be provided uninterrupted round the clock. “We have also installed a submersible pump at each dispensary to meet the water requirement,” he added.

“The dispensaries are well-equipped having furniture, labor room, accommodation for midwife, kitchen and washroom. Each dispensary has four staff members including two community midwives, a midwife and a watchman,” Dr. Harji said.

Local villagers Allauddin Rind, Javed Sindhi, Rawato Kolhi, Iqbal Samoon and others said that after opening health center in their village through ‘HELP’, we have benefited a lot in view of pregnant women.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Education Health NGO HELP Dhabo Sama

NGO adopts govt dispensaries in Tharparkar

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Federal, provincial SOEs: AG unearths massive irregularities

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism

South Korean battery makers agree $1.8bn settlement

Covid-19 claims 114 more lives

Critically ill patients: Punjab witnesses alarming rise

Top vacant positions in PSEs: PM likely to take action against ministries

Independent capital market tribunals may be established

First Ramazan in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

Kyrgyz voters approve expanded powers for president

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.