PML-N MNA Javed Latif’s pre-arrest bail extended

LAHORE: A sessions court on Saturday extended pre-arrest bail of PML-N MNA Javed Latif till April 12 in a case charging him of inciting people against the state institutions as his counsel did not available appear before the court due to illness of his father.

President Lahore Bar Association Malik Sarood was engaged for pleading his case and a substitute counsel filed his power of attorney with request for an adjournment.

The complainant’s counsel opposed the request and said the MNA by engaging a new counsel tried to delay the proceedings.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Wajid Minhas adjourned proceedings and announced to proceed with the case on next hearing without waiting the suspect’s counsel.

Township police had registered the FIR on the complaint of a citizen under sections 120/120B, 153/153A, 500, 505(i)(B) and 506 of Pakistan Penal Code.

The other day, Latif had withdrawn his petition from the Lahore High Court (LHC) about a FIR registered against him on some objectionable statement.

The LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan had refused to give him relief and censured him for his alleged objectionable statement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021