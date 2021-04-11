ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,329
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
715,968
513924hr
Sindh
268,284
Punjab
245,923
Balochistan
20,178
Islamabad
64,902
KPK
97,318
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ukraine grain exports unaffected by border tensions, say traders

Reuters 11 Apr 2021

KYIV: Escalating tensions on Ukraine’s eastern border with Russia has not affected domestic grain exports and prices, traders said on Friday, adding that they are closely monitoring the situation in a region provides a significant part of the world’s food needs.

Kyiv has expressed concern over a build-up of Russian forces near the border between Ukraine and Russia as well as a rise in violence along the line separating Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine’s Donbass region.

Though Ukraine is a major global grain exporter, selling 57 million tonnes of various grains in the 2019/20 season, the country’s deputy economy minister in charge of agriculture, Taras Vysotskiy, told Reuters he has seen “no anxiety in the market”.

Traders echoed that, with one foreign trader saying: “I don’t see any nervousness yet and it didn’t affect prices. But we are monitoring the situation”.

Ukraine has already exported 36 million tonnes of grain in the current 2020/21 season and most of that has left Ukraine via its Black Sea ports.

All Ukrainian Black Sea ports have resumed operations after they were disrupted on Thursday by military drills, the Ukrainian sea port authority said on Friday.

grain Ukraine grain Taras Vysotskiy global grain exporter

Ukraine grain exports unaffected by border tensions, say traders

CCP says govt should deregulate sugar prices

Country reports 100 more deaths amid Covid-19 surge

Ministry apprehends $20m WB grant lapse

SECP orders probe into PECO's affairs

Futures contracts: SECP unveils new conditions for investment by CIS

Action being taken against 17 sugar mills: Qureshi

Tareen demands constitution of 'a fair team'

Saudi Aramco in $12.4bn oil pipeline deal with EIG-led group

Free, fair environment provided: CEC

ECP issues show-cause notices to PML-N MPA, Firdous

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.