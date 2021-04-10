Govt believes in rule of law, accountability without discrimination: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill has said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government strongly believes in rule of law and accountability without any discrimination.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government is taking actions against the sugar mafia and if someone has reservations on it, he could go to the courts.

Regarding political situation of the country, Shahbaz Gill said the alliance of opposition parties has disintegrated as it was doing negative politics to harm the country.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) adopted different tactics to topple the present elected government, but it failed as the masses had no interest in negative politics.