Pakistan
Global community must avoid vaccine nationalism: Envoy
- He said vaccine inequality will slow down the recovery process from the Coronavirus pandemic.
10 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram has said that the global community must avoid vaccine nationalism both in terms of production and distribution.
In a media briefing in New York, he said vaccine inequality will slow down the recovery process from the Coronavirus pandemic.
Munir Akram said the vaccine inequality is becoming more and more visible and this will translate into inequality in the impact of the pandemic, both economic and social.
He said we need to have quick action on the response to pandemic and to contain the virus equitably and globally.
