PTI, PML-N lock horns once again as polling begins for NA-75 Daska by-election

  • The NA-75 seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N MNA Syed Iftikharul Hassan last year.
  • A tight contest is being expected between PML-N's Nosheen Iftikhar and PTI’s Ali Asjad Malhi.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 10 Apr 2021

The by-election in the NA-75 Sialkot constituency began on Saturday under tight security measures and will continue till 05:00 pm without any break.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja reached Lahore to personally monitor the by polls. Rangers are on patrol duty for ensuring the transportation of election material and staff, while army troops have been stationed in Daska Stadium. 360 polling stations have been set up, of which 47 have been declared sensitive. Section 144 has been imposed, Samaa reported.

The by-elections held in the Sialkot constituency on February 19, was marred by deadly clashes between workers of the PTI and Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) as well as the disappearance of around 20 presiding officers.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had withheld the results and later ordered that fresh elections be held in Daska. The Supreme Court too had withheld the ECP's decision and rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Ali Asjad Malhi appeal challenging ECP's order for re-polling in the entire NA-75 constituency.

The NA-75 seat fell vacant after the death of Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Syed Iftikharul Hassan last year. The PTI's candidate Malhi and Shah’s daughter Nosheen Iftikhar are contesting for the vacant seat.

