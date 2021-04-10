Sugar shortage in Lahore likely to be overcome today

LAHORE: Sugar supplies are likely to be normalized from Saturday in the provincial metropolis as over 600 metric tons of white refined sugar will be on sale at the government notified rates.

The Lahore District Administration has lifted 600 metric tons of sugar from Channar Sugar Mills which will be offloaded to various dealers in Lahore between the night of Friday and Saturday and available for the masses at the controlled rates, said the focal person for Lahore ADC (G) Shahid Abbas Kathia while talking to Business Recorder here on Friday.

