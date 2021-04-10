Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
10 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
Tata Textile Mills Ltd. - - - - 30.04.2021 23.04.2021 to
11.00.a.m. 30.04.2021
EOGM
Khalid Siraj Textile - - - - 30.04.2021 23.04.2021 to
Mills Limited 11.00.a.m. 30.04.2021
EOGM
===============================================================================================================
