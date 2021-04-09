World
White House says China's moves around Taiwan 'potentially destabilizing'
Updated 10 Apr 2021
WASHINGTON: The White House on Friday said it was keeping a close watch on increased Chinese military activities in the Taiwan Strait, and called Beijing's recent actions potentially destabilizing.
"We have ... clearly - publicly, privately - expressed our concerns, our growing concerns, about China's aggression toward Taiwan," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.
"We've seen a concerning increase in PRC military activity in the Taiwan Strait, which we believe is potentially destabilizing," she said, when asked if Washington was concerned about a possible Chinese invasion.
White House says China's moves around Taiwan 'potentially destabilizing'
