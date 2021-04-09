Business & Finance
Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas restarts gasoline unit, reformer
- The 140,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker 3 (FCC 3) was increasing production on Friday after it and the 75,000-bpd Ultraformer (UU3) reformer restarted on Thursday night, the sources said.
Updated 09 Apr 2021
HOUSTON: Marathon Petroleum Corp restarted the gasoline-producing unit and a reformer at its 585,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, said sources familiar with plant operations.
