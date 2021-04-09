World
EU reviews J&J COVID-19 vaccine for blood clots, expands AstraZeneca probe
- Four serious cases of rare blood clots with low platelets, one of which was fatal, have been reported after inoculation with J&J's vaccine from its Janssen unit, the European Medicines Agency said, adding five cases of capillary leak syndrome linked to AstraZeneca's vaccine were reported.
09 Apr 2021
Europe's drug regulator said on Friday it had started reviewing reports of a bleeding condition in people who had received AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and was also looking into Johnson & Johnson's shot over blood clots.
