ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

More than 35 bank accounts of Jahangir Tareen, family frozen

  • Of the seized accounts, 21 of them are owned by Jahangir Tareen’s son Ali Tareen, 14 accounts are owned by Jahangir Tareen whereas one account is held by his wife
  • The accounts have been frozen at the request of the Federal Investigation Agency
Fahad Zulfikar 09 Apr 2021

(Karachi) In a new development into the sugar scam inquiry, the State Bank has frozen more than 35 bank accounts of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen and his family, local media reported on Friday.

The accounts have been frozen at the request of the Federal Investigation Agency.

As per details, of the seized accounts, 21 of them are owned by Jahangir Tareen’s son Ali Tareen, 14 accounts are owned by Jahangir Tareen whereas the one account is held by his wife.

Earlier today, the FIA summoned Jahangir Tareen and his son who appeared before its team for questioning in separate cases in the sugar scam. Tareen was summoned in two cases while Ali Tareen in a case over allegedly defrauding the shareholders.

The Sugar Inquiry Commission report held Omni Group, Murad Ali Shah, Moonis Elahi, Jahangir Tareen, Salman Shehbaz, and others responsible for their involvement in the sugar scam.

The report transpired that farmers faced losses at the hands of businessmen and middlemen. It stated that farmers were not given their due share while sugar was sold at higher rates.

The findings revealed that certain sugar mills used informal receipts. The mill owners also showed the price of production to be more than the support price which meant that farmers earned less, the report maintained.

The report stated that sugar mill owners carried out informal banking, which is an unregulated procedure and resulting in losses to the farmers. The inquiry commission report also revealed that sugar mill owners are also involved in accounting fraud.

Jahangir Tareen Ali Tareen Federal Investigation Agency new development sugar scam inquiry bank accounts frozen questioning defrauding the shareholders

More than 35 bank accounts of Jahangir Tareen, family frozen

People from low-income class can now own houses on mortgage, PM Imran addresses groundbreaking ceremony

SBP 'studying' option to launch its Digital Currency in Pakistan: Baqir

Gunman kills 1, injures 6 in shooting at Texas cabinet business

Pakistan reports over 5,300 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry

Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland

Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News

Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'

Economic growth: Pakistan may need to dampen hopes: IMF

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters