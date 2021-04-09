ANL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.62%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.01%)
ASL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.37%)
AVN 94.25 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (3.41%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
BYCO 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.45%)
DGKC 127.05 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.84%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.07%)
FCCL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FFBL 28.42 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.68%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.57%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
JSCL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.71%)
KAPCO 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
MLCF 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
PAEL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (6.78%)
PIBTL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.23%)
POWER 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.74%)
PPL 85.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.35%)
SNGP 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.66%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.94%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 59.86 (1.25%)
BR30 25,611 Increased By ▲ 630.55 (2.52%)
KSE100 45,091 Increased By ▲ 349.65 (0.78%)
KSE30 18,438 Increased By ▲ 105.53 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

U.S indicts Pakistan based human smuggling operation

  • The United States Department of Treasury has designated a Nowshera-based travel agency as a Transnational Criminal Organisation, and indicted its three associates as facilitators.
  • This global network of human smugglers charges an average of $20,000 per individual.
BR Web Desk Updated 09 Apr 2021

The United States Department of Treasury has designated a Nowshera-based travel agency as a Transnational Criminal Organisation, and indicted its three associates as facilitators.

In a statement from the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Wednesday, it was revealed that the Abid Ali Khan TCO is "a human smuggling organisation based in Nowshera, Pakistan, that has facilitated the unlawful smuggling of foreign nationals into the United States” and other countries.

The statement added that those brought into the United States included "foreign nationals who may pose a national security risk to the United States or its interests".

It was also disclosed that this agency has been using various Latin American travel routes since 2015 to funnel people into the United States.

According to Andrea Gacki, Director of the OFAC, "The designation is an important step … towards disrupting (their) operations in Pakistan and around the world", adding that "The Abid Ali Khan TCO should not be allowed to prey on the vulnerable and take advantage of the US financial system.”

According to Acting United States Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid, “Abid Ali Khab allegedly organizes and leads a widespread smuggling organization that facilitates the illegal smuggling of individuals through various countries and to the United States".

The OFAC statement identified Pakistani national Abid Ali Khan as the “leader of a prolific human smuggling organization based in Nowshera,” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This global network of human smugglers charges an average of $20,000 per individual.

The sum includes fees to procure fraudulent or counterfeit documents, make payoffs to corrupt officials, secure lodging along smuggling routes, and provide payments to facilitators in various countries.

Pakistan USA human smuggling Department of Treasury Ofac

U.S indicts Pakistan based human smuggling operation

SBP 'studying' option to launch its Digital Currency in Pakistan: Baqir

Gunman kills 1, injures 6 in shooting at Texas cabinet business

Pakistan reports over 5,300 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry

Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland

Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News

Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'

Economic growth: Pakistan may need to dampen hopes: IMF

Australia doubles Pfizer vaccine order as clotting worries upend rollout

Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters