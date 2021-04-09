ANL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.62%)
World

India reports a record 131,968 new COVID-19 infections

  • Deaths rose by 780 to a total of 167,642.
Reuters 09 Apr 2021

NEW DELHI: India reported 131,968 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, a record increase for a third straight day, data from the health ministry showed.

Deaths rose by 780 to a total of 167,642.

With an overall tally at 13.06 million, India's overall caseload was the third-highest globally, behind the United States and Brazil.

