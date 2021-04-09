Markets
Hong Kong stocks open with more gains
- The Hang Seng Index rose 0.50 percent, or 144.37 points, to 29,152.44.
09 Apr 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks extended the previous day's strong gains Friday, tracking yet another record performance on Wall Street, with traders growing hopeful for the upcoming earnings season.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.20 percent, or 7.11 points, to 3,475.44, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange dipped 0.25 percent, or 5.63 points, to 2,252.32.
