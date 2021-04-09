ANL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
ASC 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.68%)
ASL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.47%)
AVN 95.70 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (5%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
DGKC 127.06 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.85%)
EPCL 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.71%)
FCCL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FFBL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.32%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.29%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.24%)
JSCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.96%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
MLCF 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.11%)
PAEL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.2%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
PPL 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
PRL 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.02%)
PTC 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.97%)
SNGP 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.29%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.17%)
BR100 4,837 Increased By ▲ 50.88 (1.06%)
BR30 25,571 Increased By ▲ 590.03 (2.36%)
KSE100 45,033 Increased By ▲ 291.59 (0.65%)
KSE30 18,426 Increased By ▲ 93.86 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland

  • Nationalist and unionist communities in Belfast are often separated by towering "peace walls" to guard against projectiles.
AFP 09 Apr 2021

BELFAST: Rioters waged a running battle with police in Belfast on Thursday night -- tossing petrol bombs, setting fires and dodging jets from water cannon as a week of unrest showed no sign of letting up.

Hundreds of boys and young men gathered from early evening in a western neighbourhood in the Northern Ireland capital, which has been riven by violence over Brexit and domestic politics.

Masked and in hooded tops, they hurled rocks, bricks and glass bottles at police barricades where riot officers formed ranks with armoured Land Rovers.

Petrol bombs burst into flames in the street and fireworks were aimed into police formations, exploding and smothering their lines in thick smoke.

Behind riot shields and with batons drawn, police drove back the surging crowds late into Thursday night, as locals peered out of their windows to witness the spectacle.

When one group tried to push a vandalised car into the police barricades, a lumbering water cannon forced them away with powerful spraying jets.

A police loudhailer warned crowds to disperse or face arrest.

"Force may be used," the female voice rang out.

Northern Ireland was the site of "The Troubles" sectarian conflict, which wound down in 1998 -- but Brexit has been partially blamed for igniting old tensions.

The unrest started last week in the pro-UK unionist community, where tensions are high because of new post-Brexit rules some feel are dividing the region from Britain.

But the pro-Ireland nationalist community has begun to respond in scenes like those of Thursday night.

Nationalist and unionist communities in Belfast are often separated by towering "peace walls" to guard against projectiles.

On Wednesday there were ugly scenes when warring groups from unionist and nationalist communities faced off at a gate in the peace wall between their neighbourhoods.

The doors are etched with a slogan reading: "There was never a good war or a bad peace."

But the gates were pried open and rioters traded missiles in vicious confrontations.

Brexit Northern Ireland Belfast Northern Ireland capital Land Rovers The Troubles

Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland

Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry

Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News

Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'

Economic growth: Pakistan may need to dampen hopes: IMF

Australia doubles Pfizer vaccine order as clotting worries upend rollout

Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages

Eurobond inflows: SBP receives $2.5bn

Parliamentary team’s plane denied landing at Kabul airport

Commanders reaffirm support to Kashmiris’ struggle

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters