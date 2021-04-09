SAPM visits Ogra head office

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Tabish Gauhar visited the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) head office and met the Chairman, authority members, and the senior management.

While speaking to the senior management, the SAPM emphasized on the collaboration of a policy maker and the regulator for the implementation of fair and transparent regulatory framework, which will not only facilitate the regulatees but also bring in efficiency, productivity, and competitiveness, within the oil and gas sector.

The SAPM categorically pointed out that a regulator should work according to its mandate and take decisions independently.

The Chairman OGRA, Masroor Khan, assured the SAPM that the OGRA will operate within its laid down regulatory framework with utmost efficiency, transparency, specially enforcing “ease on doing business”, while watching the consumer interest.

