Dr Ramesh calls on Buzdar

LAHORE: Member National Assembly Dr Ramesh Kumar called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM’s Office here on Thursday and apprised him about the orders of Supreme Court Pakistan One Man Commission.

Usman Buzdar assured him about the prompt implementation on the orders and summoned the details of vacant seats reserved for minorities.

Law Department and Human Rights Department will submit their report to the Chief Minister within a week.

Usman Buzdar directed to advertise the vacant posts of minority quota.

He further maintained and said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, equal opportunities of development are being provided to the minorities.

There are vast opportunities for youth of minorities in education institution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021