Power generation thru solar energy: PED seeks Rs100m to set up grid company

LAHORE: Punjab Energy Department has sought Rs 100 million from the provincial government to set up a Grid Company to procure power generation through solar energy.

According to sources, the Grid Company would be set up in line with those already existed in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces with the prime task of procuring solar energy as well billing the consumers against the consumption of the same.

Sources said the Energy Department has dispatched a summary to the Chief Minister House with intent to speed up the process and tackle the power shortage during the upcoming summer season. The summary has pointed out that power supply through this Grid Company would bring down pressure on the system as well as the issue of tripping would be overcome.

According to the summary, a good number of private sector concerns are generating electricity through solar energy at present after attaining the Net-metering facility from the National Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021