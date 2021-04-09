ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Power generation thru solar energy: PED seeks Rs100m to set up grid company

Recorder Report 09 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Energy Department has sought Rs 100 million from the provincial government to set up a Grid Company to procure power generation through solar energy.

According to sources, the Grid Company would be set up in line with those already existed in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces with the prime task of procuring solar energy as well billing the consumers against the consumption of the same.

Sources said the Energy Department has dispatched a summary to the Chief Minister House with intent to speed up the process and tackle the power shortage during the upcoming summer season. The summary has pointed out that power supply through this Grid Company would bring down pressure on the system as well as the issue of tripping would be overcome.

According to the summary, a good number of private sector concerns are generating electricity through solar energy at present after attaining the Net-metering facility from the National Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

nepra power generation solar energy Punjab Energy Department Grid Company

Power generation thru solar energy: PED seeks Rs100m to set up grid company

Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages

Eurobond inflows: SBP receives $2.5bn

Parliamentary team’s plane denied landing at Kabul airport

Commanders reaffirm support to Kashmiris’ struggle

PM proposes 5-point roadmap to materialize D-8 vision

IMF projects $23.635bn exports, $46.168bn imports

39-month EFF programme: Govt hasn’t approached IMF for renegotiation: Rigo

IMF estimates financing needs at $23.643bn

Fund projects 8.7pc average CPI inflation

Power base tariff to be further raised, govt told

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.