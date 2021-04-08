ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ford cutting more U.S. production because of chips shortage

  • Ford said it will cancel production next week at Chicago Assembly Plant and its Flat Rock Assembly Plant and part of its Kansas City Assembly Plant.
Reuters Updated 09 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it will halt additional U.S. auto production next week as the global industry faces a shortage of critical semiconductor chips.

Ford said it will cancel production next week at Chicago Assembly Plant and its Flat Rock Assembly Plant and part of its Kansas City Assembly Plant.

It will also operate its Ohio Assembly Plant on a reduced schedule.

The No. 2 U.S. automaker also said it will operate more plants this summer during traditional shutdown weeks to boost auto production.

