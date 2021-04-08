Markets
Ford cutting more U.S. production because of chips shortage
Updated 09 Apr 2021
WASHINGTON: Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it will halt additional U.S. auto production next week as the global industry faces a shortage of critical semiconductor chips.
Ford said it will cancel production next week at Chicago Assembly Plant and its Flat Rock Assembly Plant and part of its Kansas City Assembly Plant.
It will also operate its Ohio Assembly Plant on a reduced schedule.
The No. 2 U.S. automaker also said it will operate more plants this summer during traditional shutdown weeks to boost auto production.
