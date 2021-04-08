Pakistan
ECP should ban all political leaders to take part in election campaign: Murad
Updated 09 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Thursday expressed the hope that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would ban the leaders of all political parties to take part in the election campaign of their respective candidates in NA-249 Karachi.
The minister, in a tweet, said the notice was taken (by the ECP) even before his departure for Karachi.
Such a precedent could not be found in the past.
The political party, which was afraid of him, was objecting to his visit to Karachi, he added.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), however, respected the national institutions and abided by the rules, the minister said.
