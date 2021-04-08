NAB Balochsitan files reference against officer of C&W over 300mn illegal assets

QUETTA: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan on Thursday filed a reference against Executive Engineer of the Communication and Works (C&W) Department Mir Muhyiddin for accumulating illegal assets to the tune of Rs over 300 million.

The investigation carried out by the NAB team against Xen C&W department revealed that the accused in connivance with his benamidar brother Mir Salahuddin accumulated assets beyond his known source of income,said NAB press release issued here.

Investigation further unearthed that accused turned out to be the real owner of the seven expensive bungalows located in Quetta and DHA Lahore and Karachi.

Having gathered concrete evidences against the accused, NAB Balochistan has filed a reference in the Accountability Court (AC) Quetta.

It is pertinent to mention here that two different reference against accused Muhyiddin have separately been filed by NAB Balochistan in the accountability court.