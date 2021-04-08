Entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with armed forces in war on terror: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with armed forces in the war on terrorism.

During a visit to the Armed Forces Institute for Rehabilitation Medicine in Rawalpindi on Thursday, he said our valiant security forces have given immense sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

On the occasion, the Foreign Minister was given a detailed briefing about the Armed Forces Institute for Rehabilitation Medicine.

He also visited different wards of the institute and interacted with the under treatment personnel of the forces. He commended the medical facilities being provided in the institute.