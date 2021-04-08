Gillani files intra-court appeal in IHC against Senate chairman election

(Karachi)PPP leader Yousaf Raza Gillani has filed another appeal in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the election of the Senate chairman, local media reported on Thursday.

As per details, Gillani filed an intra-court appeal in the high court against the decision of a single bench over the Senate chairman election. Senator Gillani moved the petition through his counsel Farooq H Naek seeking immediate suspension of the decision of the presiding officer.

In the appeal, the former prime minister has pleaded with the IHC to declare a single bench’s decision null and void.

He also requested the court to abrogate the presiding officer’s decision of rejecting seven votes polled in favor of the petitioner in the Senate chairman’s election.

Earlier, the court rejected Gillani's petition challenging the rejection of votes in the Senate chairman election.

The petition was moved by former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani through his counsel Farooq H Naek.

In the petition, Naek had requested the high court to declare the result of the election of Senate chairman held on March 12 as “illegal, unlawful and void”.

He stated that the IHC should declare the rejection of seven votes polled in favor of the petitioner illegal and suspend the notification dated March 13 regarding the re-election of Sadiq Sanjrani as Senate chairman and restrain him from carrying out his duties in this capacity until this petition is decided.

He said that the government attempted to influence the result of the Senate chairman's election.