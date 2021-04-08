ANL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
ASC 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.96%)
AVN 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.82%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.02%)
DGKC 123.60 Increased By ▲ 3.49 (2.91%)
EPCL 55.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.05%)
FFBL 28.03 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.24%)
FFL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.44%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HUBC 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.97%)
HUMNL 6.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.47%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.84%)
KAPCO 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.89%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.85%)
MLCF 45.36 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.27%)
PAEL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.49%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
PPL 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.82%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
TRG 144.35 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (3.48%)
UNITY 29.27 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.63%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,747 Increased By ▲ 39.82 (0.85%)
BR30 24,697 Increased By ▲ 308.37 (1.26%)
KSE100 44,443 Increased By ▲ 489.07 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,188 Increased By ▲ 175.75 (0.98%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan looks to raise 2030 emissions cut target to at least 40%

  • While the Japanese environment ministry is proposing an ambitious target of reducing emissions by 45%, the industry ministry is pushing for a more conservative 35%, Kyodo said.
Reuters 08 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Japan is looking to raise its 2030 greenhouse gas emissions-reduction target to at least a 40% cut on fiscal 2013 levels from 26% now, Kyodo news agency said on Wednesday, citing sources close to the matter.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has set a goal of making Japan carbon neutral by 2050, and the government aims to finalise the 2030 target by the G7 summit in June, Kyodo said, adding that some compromises will have to be made as there are differing views among its ministries.

Suga will meet with US President Joe Biden in Washington on April 16, before attending a virtual summit of 40 leaders on climate change on April 22-23.

Biden had called for the summit and his administration is expected to announce what the White House called "an ambitious 2030 target" for reducing carbon emissions by the time it convenes.

The EU has raised its 2030 emission-reduction target to at least 55% from 40% on 1990 levels, while Britain has said it would lift its 2030 goal to at least 68% from 57%.

While the Japanese environment ministry is proposing an ambitious target of reducing emissions by 45%, the industry ministry is pushing for a more conservative 35%, Kyodo said.

Japan had previously planned to finalise its new 2030 target by the United Nations' Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, in November, but Suga decided to bring it forward based on developments in the international community, Kyodo said.

Last October, Suga declared an ambitious target of becoming a carbon-neutral society by 2050, as Japan made a major shift in its position on climate change.

Japan Joe Biden G7 summit Kyodo news agency

Japan looks to raise 2030 emissions cut target to at least 40%

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 10.69% as country reports 5,329 cases in 24 hours

US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package

International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery

Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Sindh govt gives air to its ‘grievances’

Controversial census: CCI to meet again as consensus eludes govts

Discos’ Feb tariffs: 64 paisa per unit increase approved by Nepra

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters