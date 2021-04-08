World
Philippines suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 60
- The Philippines has so far received 525,600 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccines, about a fifth of the country's total inventory, through the COVAX facility.
08 Apr 2021
MANILA: Philippine health authorities suspended on Thursday the use of Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for people below 60 years of age to investigate reports of blood clots coming from overseas.
The temporary suspension came after the European Medicines Agency recommended to include blood clots as a rare side effect of the vaccine, Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo said in a statement, adding that there were no reports of such adverse side effects in the country.
The Philippines has so far received 525,600 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccines, about a fifth of the country's total inventory, through the COVAX facility.
PM Khan performs groundbreaking of residential complex in Islamabad
Philippines suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine for people under 60
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 10.69% as country reports 5,329 cases in 24 hours
US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package
International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery
Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'
ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet
Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes
Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties
Sindh govt gives air to its ‘grievances’
Controversial census: CCI to meet again as consensus eludes govts
Discos’ Feb tariffs: 64 paisa per unit increase approved by Nepra
Read more stories
Comments