Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 10.69% as country reports 5,329 cases in 24 hours

  • Country also reported 98 deaths in 24 hours.
  • There are currently 66,994 active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan.
Aisha Mahmood 08 Apr 2021

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio jumped to 10.69% on Thursday after 5,329 people tested positive for the novel virus during the past 24 hours.

During the past 24 hours, 49,816 tests were conducted across the country out of which 5,329 came out positive. So far, 10,584,877 tests have been conducted since the outbreak of the novel virus last year, out of which 705,517 have come out positive.

There are currently 66,994 active COVID-19 cases, out of which 3,942 are critical cases. The coronavirus also claimed 98 more lives in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 15,124. During the past 24 hours, 2,610 people also recovered from the infection. 623,399 people have recovered so far in Pakistan from coronavirus.

So far, Sindh has reported 267,612 cases, Punjab 240,584, KP 94,880 and Islamabad has reported 63,499 coronavirus cases. Likewise, Gilgit-Baltistan has reported 5,070 infections, Balochistan has confirmed 19,999, while Azad Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 13,873 cases.

