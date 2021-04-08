World
Mexico's drug regulator says no plans for now to limit AstraZeneca vaccine
MEXICO CITY: Mexico's drug regulator Cofepris said on Wednesday it has no current plans to limit the use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to any age or group, after Britain's vaccine advisory committee cited safety concerns over its use on people under the age of 30.
Cofepris is investigating the issue and awaiting further information, it said in a statement to Reuters.
Mexico's drug regulator says no plans for now to limit AstraZeneca vaccine
