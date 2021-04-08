Bilawal reorganizes party in central Punjab

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto has finalized the reorganization of the PPP central Punjab, urging the new leadership to invest all their energies in making the PPP a people’s party.

As per the notification, Bilawal has notified the appointment of Ch Akhtar Ali as Vice President of PPP Central Punjab and Mohsin Hassan Malhi as caretaker in charge of the Peoples Youth Organization (YPO). PPP Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira and Sec-Gen PPP Central Punjab Ch Manzoor Ahmed has congratulated both of them for their new responsibilities, saying that the party would be entering into a new political fight after Eid which requires the reorganization of the party in central Punjab.

