ECP issues statistical data of registered male, female voters' lists

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued statistical data of registered male and female voters' lists of all four provinces and the federal capital.

The total number of registered voters in the country is more than 118.224 million out of which over 65.3 million are male and over 52.92 million female voters.

The Election Commission has asked the voters to verify their vote registration by sending their CNIC number to 8300 through SMS.