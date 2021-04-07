Chinese Ambassador calls on Sindh Governor

KARACHI: Ambassador of China, Nong Rong on Wednesday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House.

They exchanged views on matters of mutual interests and cooperation.

Governor Imran Ismail on the occasion said that Pakistan and China enjoy deep political mutual trust and friendly relations between the two countries are deeply rooted in the people.

‘Pakistan highly values its friendship with China and worth its strong support and assistance for the development of Pakistan. The government is committed to promoting Pakistan-China friendly cooperation, pushing forward CPEC, and making every effort to ensure the security of Chinese citizens working in Pakistan’, he said.

The Governor while expressing gratitude over donation of Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan said that the coronavirus vaccination campaign was started quite a while ago, and it was started with vaccines donated by the Chinese government.

The Chinese Ambassador said that China attaches great importance to China-Pakistan all-time strategic cooperative partnership. ‘The two countries have cooperated closely in international and regional affairs, effectively safeguarding the common interests,’ he added.