ANL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
AVN 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.32%)
BOP 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.85%)
DGKC 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.42%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FCCL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.27%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.75%)
HASCOL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 81.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.03%)
HUMNL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.15%)
JSCL 19.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
KAPCO 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.35%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
MLCF 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.89%)
PAEL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.06%)
PRL 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.85%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.11%)
TRG 136.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.54%)
UNITY 28.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.67%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
BR100 4,696 Decreased By ▼ -52.04 (-1.1%)
BR30 24,355 Decreased By ▼ -181.71 (-0.74%)
KSE100 44,001 Decreased By ▼ -403.31 (-0.91%)
KSE30 18,038 Decreased By ▼ -207.43 (-1.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Copper prices fall on weaker-than-expected China demand

  • ShFE aluminium declined 0.4% to 17,475 yuan a tonne, tin dropped 0.6% to 184,660 yuan a tonne, while zinc rose 0.3% to 21,850 yuan a tonne.
Reuters 07 Apr 2021

HANOI: Copper prices fell on Wednesday as declining premiums and rising inventories showed signs of a weaker-than-expected demand in China, the world's biggest metals consumer.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.5% at $9,006 a tonne by 0602 GMT, while the most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slid 0.4% to 66,980 yuan ($10,246.92) a tonne.

Yangshan copper premium was last at $57 a tonne, hovering around its lowest since Nov. 30, 2020, indicating subdued demand for imported copper into China, where consumption is expected to be strong in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, inventories have been rising in LME and ShFE warehouses.

"At present, because copper prices are still relatively high, downstream buying is still not very strong," said Huatai Futures in a note.

"But with the arrival of the peak consumption season, downstream purchases will gradually begin to recover, and destocking in the second quarter is still a relatively high probability event," they said.

The price drop in metals also came amid fears of policy tightening in China following recent strong economic data in the world's second-largest economy that have already pressured its equities market.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • LME aluminium fell 0.5% to $2,257 a tonne, nickel declined 0.2% to $16,700 a tonne, while tin rose 0.6% to 25,970 a tonne.

  • ShFE aluminium declined 0.4% to 17,475 yuan a tonne, tin dropped 0.6% to 184,660 yuan a tonne, while zinc rose 0.3% to 21,850 yuan a tonne.

  • Major Indonesian tin producer PT Timah's 2021 refined tin output is seen falling 25.6% on-year to 34,000 tonnes, while sales of the product are set to fall 44.4% annually to 31,000 tonnes this year, a company official said.

  • However, refined tin exports from Indonesia jumped 33.1% in March from 6,043.21 tonnes in the year-ago period.

Copper aluminium Aluminium prices LME LME copper

