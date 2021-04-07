Markets
JGB yields fall on strong outcome of BOJ's bond-buying operation
TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields fell on Wednesday after investors witnessed strong results in the Bank of Japan's bond-buying operation.
The 10-year JGB yield fell one basis point to 0.095%, while the 20-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.460%. The 30-year JGB yield fell three basis points to 0.650%.
The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.095%.
The 40-year JGB yield fell three basis points to 0.695%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.07 point to 151.28, with a trading volume of 20,242 lots.
