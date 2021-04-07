Overseas Pakistanis: Ordinance for separate courts on the cards

LAHORE: As per the directions of Lahore High Court Justice Jawad Hassan, an ordinance for the establishment of special courts for overseas Pakistanis in Punjab has been prepared by the Overseas Pakistan Commission and the Lahore High Court legal team.

A meeting was held to discuss the ordinance, rules and regulations at OPC Office. The meeting was attended by Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Ch Waseem Akhtar, Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Syed Khadim Abbas, Director General Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Ishrat ullah Khan Niazi and Director (Legal) OPC Raja Muhammad Zubair.

While talking on this occasion, Vice Chairperson OPC Punjab Ch Waseem Akhtar said that Lahore High Court and OPC Punjab will have to work together for the expeditious disposal of complaints and provision of relief to the overseas Pakistanis. Legal team from the LHC assured full cooperation in future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021