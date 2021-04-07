ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
ASC 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.79%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
BYCO 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (3.9%)
EPCL 54.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.53%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.37%)
FFL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.99%)
HASCOL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.3%)
HUBC 82.54 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.84%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.83%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.92%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.88%)
MLCF 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (4.37%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.29%)
PIBTL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.3%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
PRL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.34%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.77%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 38.57 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.38%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (6.93%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By ▲ 122.48 (2.65%)
BR30 24,537 Increased By ▲ 899.75 (3.81%)
KSE100 44,405 Increased By ▲ 856.49 (1.97%)
KSE30 18,246 Increased By ▲ 394.65 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Overseas Pakistanis: Ordinance for separate courts on the cards

Recorder Report 07 Apr 2021

LAHORE: As per the directions of Lahore High Court Justice Jawad Hassan, an ordinance for the establishment of special courts for overseas Pakistanis in Punjab has been prepared by the Overseas Pakistan Commission and the Lahore High Court legal team.

A meeting was held to discuss the ordinance, rules and regulations at OPC Office. The meeting was attended by Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Ch Waseem Akhtar, Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Syed Khadim Abbas, Director General Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Ishrat ullah Khan Niazi and Director (Legal) OPC Raja Muhammad Zubair.

While talking on this occasion, Vice Chairperson OPC Punjab Ch Waseem Akhtar said that Lahore High Court and OPC Punjab will have to work together for the expeditious disposal of complaints and provision of relief to the overseas Pakistanis. Legal team from the LHC assured full cooperation in future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Lahore High Court Waseem Akhtar Jawadul Hassan Syed Khadim Abbas Ishrat ullah Khan Niazi Raja Muhammad Zubair

Overseas Pakistanis: Ordinance for separate courts on the cards

ECC to examine PIA restructuring plan today

Fund boosts outlook for global economy

Pakistan: IMF projects 1.5pc growth for 2021

Controversial census results: CCI to take decision on notification today

Credit Suisse takes $4.7bn hedge fund hit

Azhar for rationalising salaries, pensions, allowances

Import of palm oil, palm olein: ECC delays decision on duty exemption proposal

103 die of Covid-19 across country

Lavrov arrives; talks on trade to be held today

Taxpayer has right to file estimate of advance tax: IHC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.