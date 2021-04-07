Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
07 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
East West Insurance 31.12.2020 Nil 231.375 1.96 30.04.2021 24.04.2021 to
Company Limited Year End 11.30.a.m. 30.04.2021
AGM
JS Global Capital Ltd - - - - 28.04.2021 21.04.2021 to
10.30.p.m.AGM 28.04.2021
Dandot Cement - - - - 11.05.2021 04.05.2021 to
Company Limited EOGM 11.05.2021
