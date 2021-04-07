KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== East West Insurance 31.12.2020 Nil 231.375 1.96 30.04.2021 24.04.2021 to Company Limited Year End 11.30.a.m. 30.04.2021 AGM JS Global Capital Ltd - - - - 28.04.2021 21.04.2021 to 10.30.p.m.AGM 28.04.2021 Dandot Cement - - - - 11.05.2021 04.05.2021 to Company Limited EOGM 11.05.2021 ===============================================================================================================

