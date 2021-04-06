Markets
Egypt's GASC buys 345,000 tonnes of wheat in tender for Aug. 1-10 shipment
Updated 07 Apr 2021
CAIRO: Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) said on Tuesday that it bought 345,000 tonnes of wheat for shipment Aug. 1-10 in an international purchasing tender.
The purchase comprised 290,000 tonnes of Russian wheat and 55,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat, GASC said.
