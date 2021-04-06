ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
Pakistan

PDM has fallen apart, says Governor Sarwar

  • He said people could not afford complete lockdown, so the public should strictly follow the SOPs.
APP 06 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of the opposition parties has fallen apart and the irreconcilable differences could never be bridged now.

Talking to a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation, led by MNA Riaz Fatiana at the Governor’s House here on Tuesday, he said the opposition parties should read the writing on the wall and take part in constructive politics for the good of the country and people.

“The opposition should abandon the policy of protest inside and outside the parliament and play its positive role for strengthening of democracy and development of the country,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan would not back down on his principled stance on merit and transparency in the country.

The governor said that overcoming challenges like inflation and unemployment was the first priority of the PTI government, adding that all government institutions were working to overcome these challenges. He said that Punjab government's real challenge was inflation and not the opposition, adding that the government was using all possible measures to address these issues.

Ch Sarwar said the government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, was not pursuing political or personal interests but national agenda. It was taking practical steps for national development and stability, for which all resources were being utilised, and the elements trying to destabilise the country would be defeated and Pakistan would be made a welfare state.

Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that the 43 deaths in a day due to coronavirus were a proof that the severity of corona was continuously increasing and the number of corona patients was also increasing in hospitals.

He said people could not afford complete lockdown, so the public should strictly follow the SOPs [standard operating procedures].

MNA Riaz Fatiana said people had rejected the opposition at every front including the 2018 general elections, adding that the opposition should also wait for the next general elections, instead of creating instability in the country.

"It is our constitutional and democratic right to govern the country till 2023, and Imran Khan will be the Prime Minister of Pakistan till 2023, and we are making all-out efforts to address and issues of inflation and unemployment,” he added.

