USC to open three new superstores in DG Khan region soon

DG KHAN: Utility stores corporation was going to open three new superstores into DG Khan region soon to facilitate the masses.

Regional manager USC DG Khan, Chaudhary Sajjad told APP here on Tuesday that 58 utility stores were working into the region while all process to open new stores has been completed.

He stated that Rs 570 million sale target was set for the DG Khan region during holy month of Ramazan and added that they would easily achieve the target .

Mr Sajjad said that the availability of 19 subsidized edible items including sugar, flour, ghee, pulses and others will be ensured at all utility stores while two mobile stores would also work to provide the commodities to masses at their doorsteps on cheaper rates during Ramazan.

RM USC said that the USC stalls would also be established at Ramazan bazaars across the region including DG Khan, Ranajanpur and tribal areas where all subsidized items would also be available.

He said that the stock of 19 subsidized commodities under Ramazan package has been reached and supply to utility stores has also been completed.