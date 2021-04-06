ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
ASC 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.79%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
BYCO 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (3.9%)
EPCL 54.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.53%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.37%)
FFL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.99%)
HASCOL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.3%)
HUBC 82.54 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.84%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.83%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.92%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.88%)
MLCF 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (4.37%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.29%)
PIBTL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.3%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
PRL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.34%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.77%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 38.57 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.38%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (6.93%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By ▲ 122.48 (2.65%)
BR30 24,537 Increased By ▲ 899.75 (3.81%)
KSE100 44,405 Increased By ▲ 856.49 (1.97%)
KSE30 18,246 Increased By ▲ 394.65 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PSX turns around, gains 856 points to close at 444,04 points

  • As many as 393 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 301 of them recorded gain and 71 sustained losses.
APP 06 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Tuesday turned around and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 856.49 points with positive change of 1.97 per cent, closing at 444,04.70 points against 43,548.21 points on the last working day.

A total 305,963,476 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 302,803,566 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs16.075 billion against Rs13.420 billion the previous day.

As many as 393 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 301 of them recorded gain and 71 sustained losses whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 20,647,165 shares and price per share of Rs127.48, Netsol Tech with a volume of 19,228,000 and price per share of Rs162.75 and Unity Foods Ltd with volume of 16,488,242 and price per share of Rs27.31.

Unilever FoodsXD witnessed maximum increase of Rs439.89 per share, closing at Rs13750 followed by Pak Tobacco, share prices of which increased by Rs66.39 closing at Rs1511.43.

Sapphire Tex recorded maximum decrease of Rs63.97 per share, closing at Rs862 whereas Sapphire Fiber was runner up with the decrease of Rs59.99 per share, closing at Rs795.01.

PSX KSE 100 index

PSX turns around, gains 856 points to close at 444,04 points

Academic activities in Sindh to resume from April 22, says Ghani

Schools in COVID hotspots to remain closed till April 28, says Shafqat

‘Decisions regarding exams are final. Students should start preparing’: Shafqat Mahmood

More than one million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Umar

PM shares breathtaking pictures Of Deosai Ski Traverse

Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since December

Pakistan and Russia’s bilateral relationship improving, says Qureshi ahead of FM Lavro's visit today

KE’s settlement process: Aljomaih makes wild allegations against SAPM

Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters