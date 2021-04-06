Business & Finance
China launches inquiry into Zheshang Bank over interbank bond market violations
- The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII) said Zheshang Bank had failed to follow the basic principle of due diligence when bond issuers were allegedly making false records on their bond prospectus.
06 Apr 2021
BEIJING: China's interbank bond market regulator said on Monday it had launched an investigation into mid-sized China Zheshang Bank over rule violations of the inter-bank bond market.
The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors (NAFMII) said Zheshang Bank had failed to follow the basic principle of due diligence when bond issuers were allegedly making false records on their bond prospectus.
NAFMII did not give further details of the alleged violation.
