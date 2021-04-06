Markets
Indonesian rupiah should strengthen on growth outlook, low inflation
- "It is our duty at BI to try stabilising the rupiah and steer it toward its fundamental value," deputy governor Dody Budi Waluyo said, adding that the rupiah weakness was a spillover effect of US fiscal policies.
- He said while BI keeps it policies loose to support growth, the central bank will prevent any sharp movements in inflation and rupiah exchange.
06 Apr 2021
JAKARTA: Indonesia's rupiah exchange rate of 14,500 per dollar is "too cheap" and the currency should strengthen given the country's economic growth forecast, while inflation should remain low, a Bank Indonesia (BI) deputy governor said on Tuesday.
