ANL 31.94 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.47%)
ASC 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
ASL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.62%)
AVN 80.17 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (5.64%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
BYCO 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
DGKC 118.86 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (2.91%)
EPCL 54.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.1%)
FFBL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.62%)
FFL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.28%)
HASCOL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.26%)
HUBC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (2.35%)
HUMNL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.83%)
JSCL 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.04%)
KAPCO 40.44 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.51%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 16.24 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.82%)
MLCF 44.50 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (2.99%)
PAEL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.94%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.9%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
PPL 85.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.94%)
PRL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.11%)
PTC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.64%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
SNGP 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.58%)
TRG 135.60 Increased By ▲ 9.10 (7.19%)
UNITY 28.24 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.07%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,696 Increased By ▲ 69.79 (1.51%)
BR30 24,281 Increased By ▲ 644.41 (2.73%)
KSE100 44,013 Increased By ▲ 464.47 (1.07%)
KSE30 18,094 Increased By ▲ 242.41 (1.36%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed in eastern Ukraine

  • Kyiv says Russia has been building up its forces near Ukraine's eastern borders in recent weeks, and reports of separatist attacks on Ukrainian government forces have increased significantly.
  • Moscow and Kyiv have long accused each other of failing to implement a peace deal over the region.
Reuters 06 Apr 2021

KYIV: Two Ukrainian servicemen were killed by pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's military said on Tuesday, adding to already escalating tensions.

Kyiv says Russia has been building up its forces near Ukraine's eastern borders in recent weeks, and reports of separatist attacks on Ukrainian government forces have increased significantly.

NATO has said it is concerned about a Russian military build-up in the Donbass region, where Ukrainian troops have battled Russian-backed separatist forces in a conflict Kyiv estimates has killed 14,000 people since 2014.

Moscow and Kyiv have long accused each other of failing to implement a peace deal over the region.

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russian military movements near its shared border with Ukraine posed no threat to Ukraine or anyone else and that Moscow moved troops around its country as it saw fit.

The United States, Britain, the European Union and NATO countries have expressed support for Ukraine.

The United States finds reports of Russian military movements on Ukraine's border "credible," has asked Moscow to explain the "provocations" and is ready to engage on the situation, the US State Department said on Monday.

Ukrainian soldiers Ukraine's military Russian military movements NATO countries

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed in eastern Ukraine

More than one million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Umar

PM shares breathtaking pictures Of Deosai Ski Traverse

Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since December

Pakistan and Russia’s bilateral relationship improving, says Qureshi ahead of FM Lavro's visit today

KE’s settlement process: Aljomaih makes wild allegations against SAPM

Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

Public debt hits all-time high in Feb

PC’s body to finalize price of PSM assets, wording for EoI

SME financing: Banks can use e-CIB reports of private credit bureaus: SBP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters