UK parliament to get vote on any vaccine certification plans

06 Apr 2021
LONDON: Britain's parliament will get to vote on any plan to introduce vaccine certification for use in domestic businesses and hospitality settings, vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Tuesday, emphasising no decisions had been made yet.
"We haven't even got to the state where we decided what we want to do on this domestically, because there are so many issues that do need careful consideration," Zahawi told Times Radio.
"We're not there yet, but... if we do get to that place, then of course we'll go to parliament for a vote."
