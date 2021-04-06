ANL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.02%)
ASC 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
ASL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.79%)
AVN 79.98 Increased By ▲ 4.09 (5.39%)
BOP 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
BYCO 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
DGKC 118.55 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.64%)
EPCL 54.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.37%)
FCCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.4%)
FFBL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.81%)
FFL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.92%)
HASCOL 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.5%)
JSCL 18.54 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.87%)
KAPCO 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.28%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.88%)
MLCF 44.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.78%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.58%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.4%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.78%)
PPL 85.79 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.81%)
PRL 24.71 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.36%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.26%)
SILK 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.94 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.69%)
TRG 135.50 Increased By ▲ 9.00 (7.11%)
UNITY 28.09 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.52%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,696 Increased By ▲ 69.7 (1.51%)
BR30 24,239 Increased By ▲ 602.01 (2.55%)
KSE100 43,994 Increased By ▲ 445.68 (1.02%)
KSE30 18,086 Increased By ▲ 234.31 (1.31%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
South Korea stocks slide as institutional sell-off weighs

  • KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers.
  • Korean won strengthens against US dollar.
  • South Korea benchmark bond yield falls.
Reuters 06 Apr 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, as a sell-off from institutional investors offset recovery optimism on another batch of strong US economic data. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield dropped.

The benchmark KOSPI was down 8.03 points, or 0.26%, at 3,112.80 by 0218 GMT, after rising as much as 0.59% in early session. It closed 0.26% higher on Monday.

Chip heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell as much as 0.35% and 1.05%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem dropped 1.84%.

Giant steelmaker POSCO dropped 2.69%, following a report that the company has begun reviewing how it might end a joint venture with a firm controlled by the military in Myanmar in the wake of the coup.

That dented the sentiment, which was buoyed after a survey showed activity in the US services industry reached its highest level on record in March. The recovery momentum lifted the S&P 500 and Dow indexes overnight to their records.

Meanwhile, LG Electronics shares gained 3.88% a day after the company said it will wind down its loss-making mobile division, as investors expect the announcement will raise corporate value.

Foreigners were net buyers of 250.3 billion won ($222.61 million) worth of shares on the main board, while institutional investors sold net 270.8 billion won shares.

The won was quoted at 1,124.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.28% higher than its previous close at 1,127.7.

In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,124.5 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,123.9.

The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.1 basis points to 1.181%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 2.4 basis points to 2.070%.

