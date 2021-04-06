ANL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.73%)
MLCF enhances grey clinker production

MLCF enhances grey clinker production

  • The capacity of the Line-3 has been increased from 7300 to 7800 tons per day of clinker, this was achieved due to a debottlenecking and Balancing Modernization and Replacement (BMR) program, informed the cement manufacturer.
Ali Ahmed 06 Apr 2021

Pakistan’s cement manufacturer, Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited (MLCF) has enhanced its production capacity, the company announced on Tuesday.

“We hereby formally convey that the existing clinker capacity of our brownfield clinker production Line3 located at Iskendarabad, which commenced its production on May 21, 2019, has been enhanced by 500 tons per day of clinker,” stated MLCF.

The capacity of the Line-3 has been increased from 7300 to 7800 tons per day of clinker, this was achieved due to a debottlenecking and Balancing Modernization and Replacement (BMR) program, informed the cement manufacturer.

After the latest increase, the existing total grey clinker capacity will increase from 18000 tons to 18500 tons per day of clinker.

Days ago, MLCF announced that it has signed a contract with plant supplier Chengdu Design & Research Institute of Building Materials Industry Co Ltd, China, for the supply of equipment and engineering for a 7000tpd dry-process grey clinker Line (No 4), through a brownfield expansion project in Punjab province, Pakistan.

As per details, the agreement was reached on 22 March to enhance its clinker production capacity up to 25,000tpd at the existing plant site at Iskendarabad, district Mianwali, Punjab.

The project is expected to commence trial production in August 2022.

Cement Maple Leaf Cement Factory MLCF clinker production

