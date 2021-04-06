ANL 31.94 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.47%)
ASC 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.68%)
ASL 23.45 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.36%)
AVN 79.99 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (5.4%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
DGKC 118.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (2.6%)
EPCL 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FCCL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.75%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3%)
FFL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.92%)
HASCOL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.61%)
HUBC 81.65 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.73%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3%)
JSCL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.64%)
KAPCO 40.45 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.53%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
MLCF 44.69 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.43%)
PAEL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.74%)
PIBTL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.6%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.78%)
PPL 85.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.71%)
PRL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.53%)
PTC 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.81%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.31%)
TRG 135.70 Increased By ▲ 9.20 (7.27%)
UNITY 28.17 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.81%)
WTL 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.69%)
BR100 4,697 Increased By ▲ 70.99 (1.53%)
BR30 24,261 Increased By ▲ 624.53 (2.64%)
KSE100 44,008 Increased By ▲ 459.92 (1.06%)
KSE30 18,092 Increased By ▲ 240.64 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KKR raises $15bn in Asia's biggest fund as buyout-backed deals rise

  • US-based KKR started marketing the new Asia fund towards the end of 2019, initially targeting $12.5 billion, sources familiar with the situation have said previously.
  • Companies across Asia Pacific are recognising their potential to become not only national and regional champions but also global leaders in their industries.
Reuters 06 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: Private equity powerhouse KKR & Co said on Tuesday it has raised $15 billion for its fourth Asia-Pacific focused fund, marking the region's biggest private equity fund at a time when buyout-backed deals are on the rise.

US-based KKR started marketing the new Asia fund towards the end of 2019, initially targeting $12.5 billion, sources familiar with the situation have said previously.

"Companies across Asia Pacific are recognising their potential to become not only national and regional champions but also global leaders in their industries," Ashish Shastry, KKR's co-head of Asia Pacific private equity, said in a statement announcing the fund-raising.

KKR said the fund exceeded its target size to reach its hard cap for fund investors' commitments and received strong support from new and existing global investors, including significant representation from Asia Pacific-based investors.

Coronavirus-spurred growth in the technology sector is expected to drive M&A activity in Asia this year. Private equity-backed deals in the region rose 51% to a record $129 billion last year.

Many regional funds including China's Primavera Capital and Boyu Capital are also raising funds, while Hillhouse Capital is targeting raising $13 billion, sources have said.

KKR said its fund would tap into opportunities stemming from rising consumer spending and urbanisation trends, as well as corporate carve-outs, spin-offs and consolidation.

KKR will invest about $1.3 billion in capital alongside fund investors through the firm and its employees' commitments.

In January, it said it had closed its first fund targeting real estate investments in Asia Pacific, days after it closed its inaugural Asia infrastructure fund.

KKR & Co Global investors M&A activity Private equity powerhouse

KKR raises $15bn in Asia's biggest fund as buyout-backed deals rise

KE’s settlement process: Aljomaih makes wild allegations against SAPM

Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

Public debt hits all-time high in Feb

PC’s body to finalize price of PSM assets, wording for EoI

SME financing: Banks can use e-CIB reports of private credit bureaus: SBP

Omar tells NA: Annual capacity payments to IPPs to reach Rs1.455trn by 2023

‘We all want Shanghai’s transaction but at what cost?’: Tabish Gauhar

Basic power tariff of hydel power increased

UK to have traffic light system for travel

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters